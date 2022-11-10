How to get S Rank on Cyberspace stage 1-2 in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic games have always been about speed, and Sonic Frontiers will reward you with an S Rank for clearing its various Cyber Space missions under a certain time limit. Stage 1-2 is particularly tricky at the start of the game, because you only have a measly 55 seconds to get through the whole thing if you want the top prize. There’s a very specific route you’ll need to take to pull this off, and we’ll show you how it’s done.

First, a general tip: always be boosting. Without this, you simply will not reach the goal in time. The Power Boost only applies in the overworld: here you have a simple meter unaffected by total rings. The meter can still run out, of course, so the best opportunity to let off and recharge is any time Sonic is flung through the air via an orange ring, ground spring, or other launcher.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the stage starts, hit the booster straight ahead then bear left to hit anther one — the leftmost out of a set of three. Ignore the ramp and continue along this lower path, charging forward and grinding along the rail.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you start climbing the big hill (where the Red Start Ring is), it’s time to take the high road. Jump at the top to hit the orange rings, then continue jumping and boosting over the next platform. Use a homing attack to grab the handle and ride it up. Once here, boost and make a beeline for the next handle — you don’t want to waste time homing in on the first enemy. If you attack the second, quickly home in on the handle immediately after. Double jump and boost your way up the steps, chain homing attacks across the gap, and air drop onto the next platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This moment is important: hitting a spring is slower than switching between grind rails on the go. With that mind, hit either the left or right spring — not the middle one. Once on the rail, shift over to the middle once you’re past the gap and ride it out to the end. Leap through the next orange ring to keep your momentum going into another rail section. The best way to get through this is to stick to the middle, using a small jump to clear the spike and hitting another orange ring to keep your speed. Continue riding the long rail to the next set of platforms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is where you need to stick to the lower path again. Stay on the rail and hit the trio of orange rings as you come up to the final structure. Maintain your momentum, hop over the spike trap, and home in on the last spring to launch up to the finish. If you’ve done the stage’s other missions, congrats — you just scored some bonus Vault Keys!