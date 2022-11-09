Sonic has always been a creature built for speed. That being said, as you try to journey across Sonic Frontiers zones, you will find running across these areas can feel a little slow. Luckily, there is a way to increase your boost speed if you are in the right situation. Here is how to Power Boost in Sonic Frontiers.

Related: How to complete A Grave Mystery in Sonic Frontiers

How to get and use Power Boost in Sonic Frontiers

Unlocking Power Boost in Sonic Frontiers is about as simple as it gets. All you need to do is fill out your ring counter. Once you max out your rings, a short cutscene will play of Sonic opening his eyes while looking similar to how he does in the recent movies. This shows that your boost has been supercharged.

After the cutscene plays, all you need to do is use your boost like you normally would, and Sonic will be surrounded by lightning and take off at his maximum speed. You can maintain this speed as long as you have max rings in the open zones. Unfortunately, your ring counter is reset when you enter a Cyber Space level, so it will not follow you into these levels. However, when you return to the zone, you will be back at max and can Power Boost some more.

You can also give yourself an infinite boost temporarily. All you have to do is create an infinity symbol with Cyloop, and some rings will appear. If you made the symbol correctly, your boost meter will show an infinity symbol. This does not last forever; it will eventually go back to normal, but you can just reactivate it again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The above methods are highly recommended for traversing the open zones in Sonic Frontiers since they are so easy to access and replicate.