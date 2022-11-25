Adopt Me is a fun casual Roblox game in which players adopt and raise virtual pets that can hatch from different eggs. There are all sorts of creatures that can become your pets, and they come in five different rarities. Then some pets can combine to become neon pets, and even more later on. But caring for a pet is a lengthy and involved process in which you have to do all sorts of things for them, which includes feeding. For example, you can feed them a sandwich that will help them when they’re hungry. But sandwiches are sometimes hard to come by, and there’s a reason for that. Read on to find out why, and how to get sandwiches in Roblox Adopt Me.

Related: How to get free pets in Roblox Adopt Me

How to get a sandwich in Roblox Adopt Me

Sandwich is considered to be the food of the common type in Adopt Me, which could be bought from Green Groceries for 2 Bucks each. However, in the Farm Shop Event in 2021, the Green Groceries store was replaced with Farm Shop. This brought about the removal of buyable Sandwiches, replacing them with different foods that you can buy at the Farm Shop stalls. Only those who had Sandwiches already got to keep them after the update.

Image via Adopt Me wiki

But that’s not where the story ends. Sandwiches can still be found in the game, however, you now only get a single Sandwich when you join the game. That means whenever you log on to Adopt Me in Roblox, you will have a free fresh Sandwich waiting for you.

You can then eat the Sandwich to replenish your hunger, and it takes three interactions to eat the whole thing. Or, alternatively, you can use that free Sandwich to feed it to one of your pets, taking care of their hunger instead. At least for a little while.