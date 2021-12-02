How to claim Sea of Thieves Season 5 Twitch drops

It is that time once again where Sea of Thieves is releasing more free goodies for you and your pirate friends to show off on the high seas. With the release of Season 5, Rare announced another set of cosmetics that will be available as Twitch drops starting from December 3 and going all the way until December 7.

Sea of Thieves Season 5 Twitch drops feature Twilight Hunter clothing items, and here is how you can get all of them.

Sea of Thieves Season 5 Twitch Drops

The first thing that you need to do is link your Sea of Thieves account to your Twitch account. You can do this by logging in with your Microsoft account on the official Twitch drops page and then clicking on the “Twitch Link Account” option.

Then you need to watch the Twitch stream of any of the partnered streamers for 20 minutes to claim the reward of the day. Different Twilight Hunter clothing items will be made available each day, so make sure you watch the stream every day to get all the rewards.

The complete list of rewards is not available yet, and we will update this guide once we get our hands on this information.