How to get Secant Filament in Destiny 2

The Secant Filament is one of many exotics you can earn in Destiny 2. While you can only wield a limited number of exotics at a time on your Guardian, making sure you learn how to acquire all of the important ones is critical. In this guide, we cover how to get the Secant Filament in Destiny 2 and the item’s abilities.

How to get Secant Filament

There are two ways for you to potentially loot the Secant Filament exotic. The first way is by working your way through The Witch Queen expansion Legendary difficulty expansion campaign missions. The Legendary difficulty missions are much more complicated than the standard campaign levels. Therefore, we highly recommend going into these missions with a fully-equipped Fireteam.

The other method is to work through the Solo Legend or Master Lost Sectors. However, you’ll need to wait for these locations to have exotic items as a potential loot drop. Once they do, the Secant Filament will be one of them.

Secant Filament abilities

The Secant Filament boots have the Devouring Rift ability. It’s a passive that when you cast an empowering rift, it gives your Guardian Devour. Any damage dealt by you and your allies from within your empowering rift will disrupt your opponents during an encounter.