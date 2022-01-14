How to get Shiny Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Sword and Shield are two of the best Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch, and they’re getting even better with a trio of free Shinies. The Shiny palette mimics their original color schemes from the first generation games, which is a nice touch. Even better, all you need to do to get them is show up.

The trio is available as part of the Pokémon Japan Championship 2022 series, but you don’t need to reside in Japan to get them. International challenges will be held in February, March, and April. Registration and tournament dates are as follows, and you must sign up during the registration window in order to participate.

February 2022 International Challenge Registration: February 3 to February 17

February 3 to February 17 February 2022 International Challenge: February 18 to February 20

February 18 to February 20 March 2022 International Challenge Registration: February 24 to March 10

February 24 to March 10 March 2022 International Challenge: March 11 to March 13

March 11 to March 13 April 2022 International Challenge Registration: March 31 to April 14

March 31 to April 14 April 2022 International Challenge: April 15 to April 17

To register during the allotted time, open up the Versus Station from the in-game menu. From there, choose Online Competition and follow the prompts. Then, be sure to boot up your game again when the tournament starts, choose a team, and join the bracket. You don’t have to win, but you do have to participate in at least one match. Your new Shiny will then arrive as a Mystery Gift. Do this for all three tournaments to add the full trio to your Pokémon collection.