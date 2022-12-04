How to get Shuppet Scrap in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shuppet Scrap is one of the many new items introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as part of the Technical Machine (TM) crafting system. It can be obtained upon defeating or capturing a Shuppet or a Banette, and is an essential component in the Will-O-Wisp, Trick and Phantom Force TMs. Will-O-Wisp and Trick are fairly popular in competitive battles, while Phantom Force is a powerful move that goes through Protect, so stock up on those crafting materials to ensure that you can craft some at a moment’s notice. Here is how you can acquire Shuppet Scrap in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to get Barboach Slime in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Where to find Shuppet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shuppet spawns in parts of southeast Paldea, in the South Province (Area Three) and the East Province (Areas One, Two and Three). It spawns at night in the town biome, and is considered a fairly common spawn. It can also be found in 2 star Tera Raid battles, but for the sake of efficiency, you will want to seek out its overworld spawns. Farming Banette is also an option, though it spawns in the South Province (Area Six) and Glaseado Mountain at night, with a lower spawn rate, so farming Shuppet is still the more efficient method of getting Shuppet Scrap.

As a pure Ghost-type, Shuppet takes increased damage from Ghost and Dark-type moves, resists Poison and Bug-type moves and takes no damage from Fighting and Normal-type moves. If you are not planning on catching it, pick a Pokémon that can capitalise on its weaknesses to knock it out in one hit. It has a low base HP, Defense and Sp. Defense, so players should have no trouble knocking it out with a stronger Pokémon or a type advantage. We also recommend using the Let’s Go feature, as it lets you knock out groups of Shuppet without having to battle each one individually.