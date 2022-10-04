Overwatch 2 tier list: The best heroes in Overwatch 2

Who you choose to play as in Overwatch 2 will have a big impact on your performance and how successful your team is in the match. While hard counters are not as prevalent as they were in the first game, choosing the strongest heroes at that time will likely give you the best chance to win. With that in mind, here is the current tier list of every Overwatch 2 hero at the game’s early launch.

Overwatch 2 best hero tier list

S-tier

D. Va, Genji, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Tracer, Winston

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At launch, diving is pretty strong with the lack of crowd control abilities in the new format for Overwatch 2. Characters like D. Va, Winston, Tracer, and Genji can terrorize opponents, especially if they have useful Support aiding them. Junker Queen and Kiriko are not necessarily dive characters, but they are strong enough right now to be considered very good picks in about any team composition.

A-tier

Ashe, Junkrat, Lucio, Mercy, Orisa, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Sojourn, Soldier: 76, Widowmaker, Zenyatta

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The next round of picks are heroes with high survivability or good damage potential from range. In general, Tanks are just really good in Overwatch 2, so most of the class is already represented here. The only oddity here is Junkrat, who has massive damage potential and is probably the best Tank buster available in the game at launch.

B-tier

Ana, Baptiste, Bastion, Echo, Hanzo, Moira, Pharah, Sombra, Wrecking Ball, Zarya

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The B-tier selection of heroes is filled with characters that can have the potential to take over a game, but it depends on who is using them. These heroes generally require a lot of game sense and take a bit for players to understand how to get the most out of their abilities and when to use their Ultimates. An unskilled player taking them can completely waste their potential.

C-tier

Cassidy, Mei, Reaper, Symmetra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The C-tier is filled with Damage heroes that are kind of in a weird spot right now. Cassidy losing his stun is a big hit for him for many players, and it might take a bit of tinkering before he works his way back up this list. Mei, Reaper, and Symmetra are all characters that have their defenders that love them, but generally, they can be replaced by other characters pretty easily to get more use out of.

D-tier

Brigitte, Doomfist, Torbjorn

Image via Activision Blizzard

The D-tier is for the heroes that feel like they are in a rough spot at Overwatch 2’s launch. Brigitte losing her stun has just made her a Support that can survive brawls easier than the others in her class, but that will only be if her teammates are helping her. She just kind of exists right now. Doomfist’s jump to the Tank role has lost a lot of what made him a fun character, so, like Brigitte, he kind of just survives if his teammates are around without having much way to work with them. Torbjorn’s turret is much easier to take down now without as many shields in the way, and he’s one of the easiest characters to take out in a 1v1.