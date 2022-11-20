How to get Sinistea Chip in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sinistea might not be a new Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, but finding them and gathering their Sinistea Chips is important. They’re required to make TMs and, if you own the Violet version, are necessary to evolve Charcadet to Ceruledge. Unfortunately, Sinistea, and the Chips they provide, aren’t easy to find, and it will take you at least a few hours to earn the abilities necessary to reach where they’re most plentiful. This guide lets you know how to get as many as you need.

Where to find Sinistea Chips in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sinistea only live in a very limited number of places in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and they’re most plentiful in ruins east of Alfornada in the western South Province (Area Six). To reach both the city of Alfornada and the ruins, you’ll need access to the increased jump height upgrade for Miraidon and Koraidon. For that upgrade, you need to defeat the Lurking Steel Titan near the city of Zapapico in the east. Their habitat map says they’re near Zapapico, but in our search, we found them only in that one set of ruins in the southwest.

Once you have the jump upgrade, head back west to the city of Alfornada and slightly east of it to the ruins. You’ll first notice the various Bronzong and Hypno wandering about. Sinistea are much smaller, but they are numerous around these ruins.

A word of warning: this area of the map has Pokemon leveled for the late midgame, so expect to face Sinistea of level 38-41. Thankfully, as they aren’t fully evolved, they can’t do much damage, but unless your Pokemon have either reached level 25 or so or have the type advantage, you’ll be in for a world of hurt.

Causing the Sinistea to faint or capturing them rewards between one and three Sinistea Chips, so you’ll need to fight between six and eight of them. They’re mono-Ghost type, so bring Dark or Ghost moves to whittle down any Sinistea you want to capture.