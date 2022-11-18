Crafting is a large portion of what you will be doing as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials that you collect are used to craft various items such as Technical Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials in the game is Skwovet Fur and it comes from the cheeky pokémon Skwovet. This guide will show you how to get Skwovet Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Skwovet Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Some pokémon are pretty difficult-to-find creatures like Pichu while others can be found in a decent number of places. Skwovet is not one of those creatures that are difficult to locate. You can actually find this pokémon pretty easily and not too far from where you start the game. You simply need to reach the town of Los Platos to find yourself a handful of this squirrel pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skwovet can appear in two places that are near the start of the game; Southern Province Area One and Southern Province Area Two. Southern Province Area One can be accessed before completing the tutorial, giving you access to Skwovet very early on in the game. Skwovet likes to be around trees so be sure to stick to wooded areas instead of fields when searching for this pokémon.

Just like the other pokémon in the game, you can get Skwovet Fur by defeating or capturing Skwovet. Performing these actions will get you either one or two Skwovet Fur. You can use the material at any of the TM Machines around the map to make TMs provided you have the recipe unlocked.