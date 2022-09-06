How to get Slime Keys in Slime Rancher

In Slime Rancher, players explore an island filled to the brim with colorful little creatures called Slimes. They come in an assortment of shapes, sizes, and abilities. There are 16 different varieties of Slimes to catch and bring back to The Ranch, giving ranchers the ability to nurture a wide assortment of livestock.

In addition to the regular-sized Slimes that make up the majority of the game, there are also larger ones called Gordo Slimes. Each Gordo Slime has its own particular needs that must be met in order to be satiated. Doing so reaps important benefits, such as accessing teleporters to previously unreachable areas, getting loot, and obtaining Slime Keys that can be used to gain entry to new areas. But where do you get these Slime Keys in Slime Rancher?

Where to find Slime Keys in Slime Rancher

To find all 11 Slime Keys, players will have to locate Gordo Slimes, which are oftentimes hidden across the map. Here are all of the Gordo Slimes that provide Slime Keys:

Pink Gordo

Phosphor Gordo

Pink Gordo #2

Honey Gordo

Hunter Gordo

Rad Gordo

Crystal Gordo

Boom Gordo

Quantum Gordo

Dervish Gordo

Mosaic Gordo

After gathering all of the Slime Keys, players will have the ability to open two types of Gates: Slime Gates and Vault Gates. In total, there are eight Slime Gates and three Vault Gates. Players should keep in mind that Vault Gates can only be reached after beating the game and watching the end credits. These post-credit caches grant ranchers a nice bounty of gold plorts and a one-way teleporter back to The Ranch.