There are a lot of different materials that you can find and collect as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you find will come from pokémon and are used to make TMs and TM Machines around the map. Finneon Scales are just one of the many materials that exist in the games and they come from the wing fish pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Finneon Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Finneon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each of the evolution lines in Scarlet and Violet has its own material that you can gather from it. Just like how you can get Shellos Mucus from Shellos and Gastrodon, you can get Finneon Scales from Finneon and Lumineon. The tricky part about getting the material is tracking down the pokémon that it comes from. Thankfully, Finneon isn’t very difficult to locate and can be found relatively early on in the games.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell from Finneon’s habitat data, this pokémon can be found on the western side of the Paldea region. After completing the tutorial, you can make your way to the western ocean from Mesagoza. Once there, you should have no problem finding a few Finneon swimming around. Finneon likes the sun and will often spawn on sunny days. Whenever it is raining, Finneon is often found below the surface of the water.

Related: How to get Hippopotas Sand in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to get your hands on some Finneon Scales, you will need to battle wild Finneon and Lumineon. Each time you defeat or catch one of these two pokémon, you will get up to three Finneon Scales added to your inventory. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against the two pokémon. Luckily, you won’t need to gather very many Finneon Scales because they are only used to craft TM142 Hydro Pump.