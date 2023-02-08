How to get sorted into Gryffindor on Wizarding World
Join the house of the brave.
If you are preparing to play Hogwarts Legacy, then you should first complete the Wizarding World house sorting quiz to get a special wand before even starting the game. You can also import the house that you got in this quiz into the game. This is great news if you have played the game and found the sorting hat’s quiz a bit lackluster and obvious. Here is how you can get sorted into house Gryffindor in the Wizarding World sorting quiz.
Answers to get sorted into Gryffindor on Wizarding World
There are going to be eight questions that you will have to answer in the Wizarding World sorting quiz to get into Gryffindor. These questions come out of a pool of 28 questions, so look for the answers to your specific questions through this list.
Here are all the answers that will get you sorted Gryffindor in the Wizarding World house sorting quiz, in no particular order:
- Question: Dawn or dusk? — Answer: Dawn
- Question: Forest or river? — Answer: Forest
- Question: Moon or stars? — Answer: Stars
- Question: Black or White? — Answer: Black
- Question: Heads or Tails? — Answer: Tails
- Question: Left or Right? — Answer: Right
- Question: Four boxes are placed before you. Which would try and open? — Answer: The small pewter box, unassuming and plain, with a scratched message upon it that reads “I open only for the worthy.”
- Question: You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: — Answer: Volunteer to fight?
- Question: Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: — Answer: A crackling log fire
- Question: One of your housemates has cheated in a Hogwarts exam by using a Self-Spelling Quill. Now he has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? — Answer: Tell Professor Flitwick that he ought to ask your classmate (and resolve to tell your classmate that if he doesn’t tell the truth, you will).
- Question: Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? — Answer: Loneliness / Boredom
- Question: You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? — Answer: The statue of an old wizard with a strangely twinkling eye
- Question: Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? — Answer: The golden liquid so bright that it hurts the eye, and which makes sunspots dance all around the room.
- Question: What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? — Answer: The drum
- Question: Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? — Answer: Cowardly
- Question: After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? — Answer: Ask for more stories about your adventures
- Question: How would you like to be known to history? — Answer: The Bold
- Question: A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: — Answer: Agree, and walk away, leaving them to wonder whether you are bluffing?
- Question: Which nightmare would frighten you most? — Answer: An eye at the keyhole of the dark, windowless room in which you are locked.
- Question: If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? — Answer: Tabby Cat / Dragon Toad
- Question: Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you: — Answer: Glory
- Question: If you could have any power, which would you choose? — Answer: Power of invisibility / Power to change the past
- Question: Which road tempts you most? — Answer: The twisting, leaf-strewn path through woods
- Question: Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: — Answer: Draw your wand and try to discover the source of the noise?
- Question: What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? — Answer: Secrets about the castle / Flying on a broomstick / Apparition and disapparition
- Question: Which of the following would you most like to study? — Answer: Werewolves / Centaurs / Ghosts
- Question: A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush, and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures. In which order would you rescue these objects from the troll’s club, if you could? — Answer: A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox (highest priority)
- Question: Which would you rather be: — Answer: Praised / Trusted