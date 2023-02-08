How to get sorted into Gryffindor on Wizarding World

If you are preparing to play Hogwarts Legacy, then you should first complete the Wizarding World house sorting quiz to get a special wand before even starting the game. You can also import the house that you got in this quiz into the game. This is great news if you have played the game and found the sorting hat’s quiz a bit lackluster and obvious. Here is how you can get sorted into house Gryffindor in the Wizarding World sorting quiz.

Related: Which Hogwarts house should you pick in Hogwarts Legacy? Best house option

Answers to get sorted into Gryffindor on Wizarding World

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are going to be eight questions that you will have to answer in the Wizarding World sorting quiz to get into Gryffindor. These questions come out of a pool of 28 questions, so look for the answers to your specific questions through this list.

Here are all the answers that will get you sorted Gryffindor in the Wizarding World house sorting quiz, in no particular order: