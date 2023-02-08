How to get sorted into Hufflepuff on Wizarding World
Kill them with kindness.
The house of Cedric Diggory has managed to rise to the top as one of the most popular houses in the Harry Potter universe. Now, you will get a chance to get a customizable wand and choose your house before even starting your adventure in Hogwarts Legacy by doing the house sorting quiz on Wizarding World. Here is how you can get sorted into house Hufflepuff in the Wizarding World sorting quiz.
Answers to get sorted into Hufflepuff on Wizarding World
To get sorted into house Hufflepuff in Wizarding World’s sorting test, you must properly answer eight questions. There are a total of 28 questions, and while the eight questions will be picked at random, we have produced a list of every one of them, along with the right answers.
Here are all the answers that will get you sorted Hufflepuff in the Wizarding World house sorting quiz, in no particular order:
- Question: Dawn or dusk? — Answer: Dusk
- Question: Forest or river? — Answer: River
- Question: Moon or stars? — Answer: Stars
- Question: Black or White? — Answer: White
- Question: Heads or Tails? — Answer: Heads
- Question: Left or Right? — Answer: Right
- Question: Four boxes are placed before you. Which would try and open? — Answer: The small tortoiseshell box, embellished with gold, inside which some small creature seems to be squawking.
- Question: You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: — Answer: Suggest drawing lots to decide which of you will fight?
- Question: Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: — Answer: Home
- Question: One of your housemates has cheated in a Hogwarts exam by using a Self-Spelling Quill. Now he has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? — Answer: Lie and say you don’t know (but hope that somebody else tells Professor Flitwick the truth).
- Question: Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? — Answer: Cold / Hunger
- Question: You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? — Answer: The fat red toadstools that appear to be talking to each other
- Question: Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? — Answer: The smooth, thick, richly purple drink that gives off a delicious smell of chocolate and plums.
- Question: What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? — Answer: The trumpet
- Question: Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? — Answer: Selfish
- Question: After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? — Answer: Miss you, but smile
- Question: How would you like to be known to history? — Answer: The Good
- Question: A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: — Answer: Tell them that you are worried about their mental health, and offer to call a doctor.
- Question: Which nightmare would frighten you most? — Answer: Waking up to find that neither your friends nor your family have any idea who you are.
- Question: If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? — Answer: Common Toad / Natterjack Toad / Harlequin Toad
- Question: Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you: — Answer: Love
- Question: If you could have any power, which would you choose? — Answer: Superhuman strength / Power to speak to animals
- Question: Which road tempts you most? — Answer: The wide, sunny, grassy, lane
- Question: Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: — Answer: Proceed with caution, keeping one hand on your concealed wand and an eye out for any disturbance?
- Question: What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? — Answer: Magical creatures / Flying on a broomstick
- Question: Which of the following would you most like to study? — Answer: Trolls / Merpeople / Werewolves
- Question: A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush, and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures. In which order would you rescue these objects from the troll’s club, if you could? — Answer: A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox (highest priority)
- Question: Which would you rather be: — Answer: Liked / Trusted