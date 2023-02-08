How to get sorted into Hufflepuff on Wizarding World

The house of Cedric Diggory has managed to rise to the top as one of the most popular houses in the Harry Potter universe. Now, you will get a chance to get a customizable wand and choose your house before even starting your adventure in Hogwarts Legacy by doing the house sorting quiz on Wizarding World. Here is how you can get sorted into house Hufflepuff in the Wizarding World sorting quiz.

Related: Can you change your house in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Answers to get sorted into Hufflepuff on Wizarding World

To get sorted into house Hufflepuff in Wizarding World’s sorting test, you must properly answer eight questions. There are a total of 28 questions, and while the eight questions will be picked at random, we have produced a list of every one of them, along with the right answers.

Related: How to get sorted into Ravenclaw on Wizarding World

Here are all the answers that will get you sorted Hufflepuff in the Wizarding World house sorting quiz, in no particular order: