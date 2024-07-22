Once Human: How To Get And Use Sproutlets

There are a lot of in-game currencies in Once Human, and Sproutlets is one of these. One of the unique methods to obtain Sproutlets is through a timed event in the game. In this guide, we have mentioned how you can get Sproutlets in Once Human and where to use them.

How To Get Sproutlets in Once Human?

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

To enter into the timed event that yields Sproutlets in Once Human, you will need to find a Rosetta transport truck. A truck icon appears during the night on Red Sands highways or near the northern border of Chalk Peak from 9 PM to 10 PM server time every day.

If you happen to see such a truck icon on the map and are nearby, start chasing it. Your next move is to stop the moving truck, which can be achieved by shooting at the vehicle or ramming it with your motorcycle or car.

Once the truck stops, you will notice jelly-like Sproutlets appear around it. If a player approaches the truck, a flying jellyfish will choose the player, granting them a jellyfish head.

No matter if you are in a PvE or PvP server, wearing this jellyfish hat makes you hostile to other players around you. The longer you survive and stay near jelly-like Sproutes around the truck, the more Sproutlets you gain.

If a player kills you, they will get the jellyfish hat or seed, as the event calls it. Only one player can wear this hat and get Sproutlets in Once Human. It is a war for resources, apparently!

Essentially, hiding behind the jellies or blending into the environment is a much better strategy during this timed event than engaging in a PvP scenario. Once the timer at the top left of the screen expires, you will get the reward.

Where To Use Sproutlets in Once Human?

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Nisa is the NPC that you must have seen in all of the camps or safe zones in Once Human. She has a pink outfit with a pink-colored jellyfish head. You can spend the earned Sproutlets at Nisa for unique items.

There are all sorts of items at Nisa’s store that range from 10 to 1000 Sproutlets. You can buy resources like Acid, fuel, and more if you have a meager quantity of Sproutlets or go for the bigger rewards such as legendary weapon mods that cost 1000 Sproutlets.

