Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Once Human - Nisa at a camp
Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur
Category:
Guides

Once Human: How To Get And Use Sproutlets

Wear the Jellyfish hat and grab as many Sproutlets as you can.
Image of Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 02:07 pm

There are a lot of in-game currencies in Once Human, and Sproutlets is one of these. One of the unique methods to obtain Sproutlets is through a timed event in the game. In this guide, we have mentioned how you can get Sproutlets in Once Human and where to use them.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Sproutlets in Once Human?

Once Human - Sproutlet event location
Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

To enter into the timed event that yields Sproutlets in Once Human, you will need to find a Rosetta transport truck. A truck icon appears during the night on Red Sands highways or near the northern border of Chalk Peak from 9 PM to 10 PM server time every day.

If you happen to see such a truck icon on the map and are nearby, start chasing it. Your next move is to stop the moving truck, which can be achieved by shooting at the vehicle or ramming it with your motorcycle or car.

Once the truck stops, you will notice jelly-like Sproutlets appear around it. If a player approaches the truck, a flying jellyfish will choose the player, granting them a jellyfish head.

No matter if you are in a PvE or PvP server, wearing this jellyfish hat makes you hostile to other players around you. The longer you survive and stay near jelly-like Sproutes around the truck, the more Sproutlets you gain.

If a player kills you, they will get the jellyfish hat or seed, as the event calls it. Only one player can wear this hat and get Sproutlets in Once Human. It is a war for resources, apparently!

Essentially, hiding behind the jellies or blending into the environment is a much better strategy during this timed event than engaging in a PvP scenario. Once the timer at the top left of the screen expires, you will get the reward.

Where To Use Sproutlets in Once Human?

Once Human - Items list at Nisa
Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Nisa is the NPC that you must have seen in all of the camps or safe zones in Once Human. She has a pink outfit with a pink-colored jellyfish head. You can spend the earned Sproutlets at Nisa for unique items.

There are all sorts of items at Nisa’s store that range from 10 to 1000 Sproutlets. You can buy resources like Acid, fuel, and more if you have a meager quantity of Sproutlets or go for the bigger rewards such as legendary weapon mods that cost 1000 Sproutlets.

If you’re interested in acquiring the best Deviations in Once Human, here’s a tier list ranking them with locations for each. You can also try boosting the game’s performance with our Once Human best settings guide.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari is a Guides Writer at Gamepur who boasts five years of expertise in Video Game Journalism. With over two decades of gaming under his belt, he's honed his writing skills at renowned sites like TheGamer and eXputer. His heart belongs to games like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and any title that demands a minimum 100-hour investment.
Link to Gamepur.com