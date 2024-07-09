Once Human Best Settings To Improve FPS On PC

Once Human is finally released the game feels slightly better optimized than the past betas. However, there have been a lot of instances of frame rate drops and stuttering during our testing. Once Human still needs to optimize the game further for it to have spotless in-game performance. Until that happens, here are the recommended best PC settings for Once Human so you can optimize the game and get better FPS.

Best Graphics Settings for Once Human

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Once Human has a pretty wide variety of graphics settings that you can tweak to get the best balance between visuals and performance. The game does have some pretty beautiful visuals but it gets FPS drops in some areas with an abundance of monsters, objects, and enemy players.

Try out the following best graphics settings for Once Human to improve the game’s performance on your PC.

Display Mode : Fullscreen.

: Fullscreen. Resolution : Native.

: Native. Brightness : Personal Preference.

: Personal Preference. Graphics : Medium (This controls the majority of the in-game visuals).

: Medium (This controls the majority of the in-game visuals). Max Frame Rate : Unlimited (The game is heavily CPU bound. Only go unlimited if you have a good CPU otherwise cap FPS to 60 FPS).

: Unlimited (The game is heavily CPU bound. Only go unlimited if you have a good CPU otherwise cap FPS to 60 FPS). Texture Quality : High (The High preset looks great and will support most GPUs with 4GB or more VRAM).

: High (The High preset looks great and will support most GPUs with 4GB or more VRAM). Render Scale : 100% (Anything lower will look blurry/pixelated).

: 100% (Anything lower will look blurry/pixelated). Anti-Aliasing : TAA (FXAA looks bad and SMAA takes a hit on your performance. Hence, TAA is a great choice).

: TAA (FXAA looks bad and SMAA takes a hit on your performance. Hence, TAA is a great choice). Shade : Low (This controls the Shader Quality and is quite demanding on the GPU).

: Low (This controls the Shader Quality and is quite demanding on the GPU). VFX : Medium (A good sweet spot between visual effects and performance).

: Medium (A good sweet spot between visual effects and performance). Distance of View : Medium (Increasing the View Distance more will result in lower FPS as your PC will have to struggle more to render farther).

: Medium (Increasing the View Distance more will result in lower FPS as your PC will have to struggle more to render farther). VSync : Off (Will increase input latency otherwise).

: Off (Will increase input latency otherwise). Motion Blur : Disabled (Looks very bad and also gives small (perceived) performance improvement).

: Disabled (Looks very bad and also gives small (perceived) performance improvement). Vegetation Density : Low (Very taxing setting, best leave it at Low until a future patch optimizes the game).

: Low (Very taxing setting, best leave it at Low until a future patch optimizes the game). Detail Quality: High (This isn’t a demanding setting in our testing. You can go to Medium to save some performance).

I’ve tested Once Human with these on my PC with an Intel i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, and 32GB RAM. I got a stable 60 FPS experience on 1600P resolution with frequent dips in performance in certain areas. Turning down Vegetation Density, Shade, and Distance of View got me the most performance improvement.

Bonus Fixes for Low FPS in Once Human PC

After configuring the best settings for Once Human, follow these tips to fix low FPS in Once Human and gain additional performance.

Update your GPU drivers to the latest version. You can download the latest drivers by visiting Nvidia or AMD websites respectively.

Make sure to use Windows Task Manager and close any unnecessary background applications.

Disable in-game overlays for Steam, Discord, MSI Afterburner, and any other application you’re using.

Enable Windows Game Mode by going into the Windows Settings > Gaming Tab > Game Mode.

Delete temp files on your system by pressing CTRL + R > Entering “%Temp%” > Deleted maximum files in this folder.

What are the PC System Requirements for Once Human?

Source: Starry Studio

If you’re wondering whether your PC can handle the game or not, here are the official PC system requirements for Once Human. You can compare these to your PC specifications and have an idea of how well the game will perform on your system.

Minimum System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit Operating System

Windows 10 64-bit Operating System CPU: Intel Core i5-4460

Intel Core i5-4460 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 750ti / AMD Radeon R9

Nvidia GTX 750ti / AMD Radeon R9 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit Operating System

Windows 10 64-bit Operating System CPU: Intel Core i7-7700

Intel Core i7-7700 RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX580

Nvidia GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space (SSD)

Smooth 60 FPS System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit Operating System

Windows 10 64-bit Operating System CPU: Intel Core i5-12400F

Intel Core i5-12400F RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX6650 XT

Nvidia RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX6650 XT DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space (SSD)

This concludes our PC best settings and optimization guide for Once Human. We’ve tuned the settings in a way to avoid comprising on visuals too much while also maintaining steady performance. Since Once Human uses a custom-built version of Unreal Engine 5 for the Netease game, performance hitches are expected.

The tips mentioned in the guide are also a tried and tested way to boost performance and fix low FPS in Once Human. You can hopefully crank some of the settings to high once the game gets further optimized with future patches. You can join Once Human’s official Discord to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.

