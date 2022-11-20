The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games introduce a handful of new Pokémon to the series. One of them is the Paldean Wooper, a Wooper that grew up in the Paldea region. Rather than it being a Water and Ground-type like the Johto Wooper, it’s a Poison and Ground-type, as is its evolved form, Clodsire. However, you can still catch the Johto Wooper, but you need to know where to look for it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Johto Wooper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Johto Wooper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rather than finding Johto Wooper in the wild, you will need to go out of your way to speak with an NPC who is willing to trade you a Johto Wooper. You can find them in Cascarrafa, where you battle against Kofu to get the Water-type Gym Badge in the Paldea region. You can reach this location by naturally progressing through the story, and exploring Paldea.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find her at the city center, next to the fountain. She will have a text box over her head, asking for a “Paldean Wooper.” This is what she wants to trade. You will need to bring her a Paldean Wooper, which you can find close to the beginning of the game in Los Platos, over by one of the small ponds on your way to Mesagoza. Catch the Paldean Wooper, and bring it back to her to receive your Johto Wooper.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Johto Wooper will evolve into a Quagsire, as it normally does from the other entries in the series. The Johto Wooper cannot evolve into Clodsire, Paldean Wooper’s evolved form.