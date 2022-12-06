How to get Stonjourner Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The cornerstone of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s crafting system is the extensive list of different TMs. These items can be used to teach the various Pokémon in your collection new abilities for use during battles. To craft these TMs, though, you’ll need to track down the required materials, which are usual tied to individual Pokémon and their evolutions. One of these many TM materials is the Stonjourner Stone, which you can hopefully remove from its owner without the whole thing toppling over.

Where to find Stonjourner Stone

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Stonjourner Stone by battling and/or capturing — you guessed it — Stonjourner. Luckily, Stonjourner’s habitat is pretty straightforward to explore. Instead of being spread out over several far-flung areas, you’ll be able to battle these giant stone archways in just one place: the Asado Desert. While other TM materials can also be found by battling evolutions of the base Pokémon they’re associated with, that’s not the case here. Since Stonjourner has no evolutions in Scarlet and Violet, it’s your only available option. It shouldn’t be too hard to find Stonjourner, though, as it’s pretty big and imposing.

If you’re looking to farm Stonjourner Stones quickly (or passively,) it can be helpful to use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Let’s Go! ability, which will send out one of your Pokémon to auto-battle other nearby wild Pokémon. When selecting a Pokémon to send out, keep in mind Stonjourner’s weaknesses to fighting, grass, ground, steel, and water attacks. If you decide to instead battle Stonjourner manually, especially if you want to capture it, you should also note its resistances to bug, fire, flying, and ice attacks, which can come in handy if you need to chip away at its health without causing it to faint.