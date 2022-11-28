Shiny Pokémon are some of the rarest forms of Pokémon you can find while playing any Pokémon game, and they return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s incredibly difficult to find a shiny Pokémon in the wild, and the odds of having one appear are extremely thin. However, you can do a handful of things to increase your chances of finding a shiny Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase shiny odds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to increase the chances of a shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The standard odds of finding a shiny Pokémon in the wild while exploring Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a one in 4,096 chance every time a Pokémon spawns in the world. If it’s shiny, there’s no distinct sound. You will only see the different colors that define it as a shiny Pokémon. A good way to increase your chances of finding a shiny Pokémon is to explore the mass outbreaks in Paldea. Every time you defeat close to 20 to 30 Pokémon in a mass outbreak, the shiny roll for a Pokémon increases by one roll. You can do this until the mass outbreak disappears, which gives you over 100 Pokémon of that kind spawning at that location.

The second way to increase your chances of a shiny Pokémon is by creating sandwiches, specifically when you earn the Herba Mystica. These drop from five-star Tera Raid battles, allowing you to eat these sandwiches before you venture to a mass outbreak or explore Paldea for more shiny Pokémon. Alternatively, breeding Pokémon using the Medusa Method, where you have a Pokémon from one region of the real-world, hatch an egg with another, increasing your chances of a shiny Pokémon hatching from it.

The final, surefire way to increase your chances of finding a shiny Pokémon is to complete the Pokédex and grab the shiny charm. The shiny charm comes from Jacq after you show him you’ve caught one of each Pokémon that naturally appears in the Paldea region.