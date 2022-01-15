How to get Storm Ball in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 called Heist is ready to release on January 19 at 5 PM PT globally for Android and iOS devices. The update will be featuring Lunar New Year-themed Nuketown Temple map, Red Envelope Confirmed mode, a brand new Battle Pass and more.

COD Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass will feature plenty of free and premium rewards that players can grab by earning Battle Pass XP. One of these rewards is the new tactical item, Storm Ball, that will be forming a spherical shield after hitting an object to block the enemies’ line of sight.

Image via Activision

So, if you are getting rushed by the opponents or don’t have a cover to defend yourselves, you can use Storm Ball to take the victory away from the enemies. Just like all the tactical weapons available in the past, Storm Ball can be unlocked for free at tier 14 of the Battle Pass, and all you have to do is level up using the Battle Pass XP.

You can do this by playing matches and completing various missions and challenges in Call of Duty: Mobile. The Battle Pass will begin on January 21 at 5 PM PT and will run for about a month. So, make sure to unlock the Storm Ball before it ends.