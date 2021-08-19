How to get string in Minecraft

While string may be a small object in everyday real life, its uses in Minecraft are surprisingly vast. It could probably be more considered rope, but in-game, it is a thin thread of fabric that can make Fishing Rods, Bows, Wool blocks, Leads, and much more. It can also be used to make Tripwires to set up Redstone contraptions to activate when passed through. All of these uses for String make it one of the most versatile items in Minecraft. Here is how to get more of it.

There are quite a few ways to get String in Minecraft. The first and most practical way to get string is by killing spiders. In place of the web inside them, the item will drop. You can get increased String from spiders by killing them with a sword with the Looting enchantment.

While spiders are likely the most prominent way to get String, you can also obtain it through fishing, breaking cobwebs (in abandoned mineshafts or libraries), and cats can bring you some in the morning as a gift. String can also be found in chests in dungeons and temples. If in the Nether, Piglins can be bartered with and give you up to nine pieces of String.