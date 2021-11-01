How to get struck by lightning in DogLife

Being struck by lightning is one of those things that never always, but there’s always the chance it could happen. In DogLife, while you’re playing as a dog, your dog might be struck by lightning. There’s an achievement called Zap!, which is the perfect name for achievement about being shocked like that. Here’s what you need to know about being struck by lightning in DogLife.

There’s a random chance your animal will be struck by lightning. You have a higher chance of this happening while out in the rain, but it’s one of the random things that can happen, especially if you live outdoors. If you live inside a home, a shelter, or you’re at a pet store, the chances of being struck by lightning are meager. You want to have your animal living outside for them to be struck by lightning.

You’ll receive a notification when your animal is struck by lightning, along with the achievement, Zap. Unfortunately, it’s a random event, so it isn’t easy to theorize to happen at a consistent rate. You can try escaping from the shelter or your home if you want to attempt to be struck by lightning, but by having your animal live outside, you’ll have the best chances of this random event popping up in your game and unlocking the achievement.