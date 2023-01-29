How to get Superhuman in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is filled with various fighting styles that you can use to battle enemies. As you progress, the game opens doors to new styles you can learn, and Superhuman is one of them. It can be confusing as to how you can get it and whether you should try to get it. This Blox Fruits guide will help with those things.

How to get the Superhuman fighting style in Roblox Blox Fruits

To obtain Superhuman in Blox Fruits, you must have 300 mastery in Electric, Dark Step, Water Kung Fu, and Dragon Breath. Additionally, you must have 3,000,000 Beli and access to the Second Sea. Once you have the needed things, head to the Snow Mountain area in the Second Sea and look for a secret cave on the northwest side. You will find Martial Arts Master inside; talk to him and give him the money to learn Superhuman.

Should you use Superhuman

Superhuman is a powerful fighting style in Blox Fruits that has a high combo potential, decent damage output, and can be useful in raids. It also has good mobility options with the Z and C moves and can be used for travel. However, it is also very expensive and time-consuming to acquire, as it requires grinding four other fighting styles and spending 3 million Beli.

Additionally, it is not ideal for grinding, as it has a ton of knockback, and the Beast Owl Pounce and Conqueror Gun moves do not work on sea beasts. It also has a high vulnerability, and Thunderclap move has a high startup lag. Furthermore, it is not ideal for aerial combat and has relatively low damage compared with other v2 fighting styles.

Superhuman moveset