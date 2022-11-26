Pokémon Scarlet and Violet took the crafting mechanic from Legends Arceus and improved upon it. Now, you can use crafting materials to make TMs at TM Machines around the Paldea region. This allows you to teach your pokémon new moves. Torkoal Coal is one of the many materials that you can find in the games and it comes from the coal pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Torkoal Coal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Torkoal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Torkoal is one of the many pokémon from previous titles in the series that makes an appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This pokémon is one of the more difficult ones to locate thanks to its rarity. Torkoal only spawns in one area on the map and it is also a rare spawn. Unfortunately, finding this pokémon is the only way to get Torkoal Coal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Torkoal’s habitat data, you can only find this pokémon in East Province Area Three. This is the area between Levincia and Zapapico. Despite being able to spawn anywhere in the area, it appears that Torkoal spawns more frequently around the western side of the area than the eastern side. Luckily, when this pokémon does spawn, you won’t have to worry about it running away since it doesn’t mind being approached.

Just like with other pokémon materials in the games, to get Torkoal Coal, you will need to battle wild Torkoal. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Torkoal, you will get up to three Torkoal Coal added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can use this material to make TM024 Fire Spin, TM038 Flame Charge, TM049 Sunny Day, TM118 Heat Wave, and TM141 Fire Blast.