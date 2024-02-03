How to Get Tempeal Disaster Report in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Recommended Videos

You can gauge someone’s character by the requests they make. If a guard asks you to fetch a secret cocktail recipe, they’re probably not putting in the effort at work. The Exhausted Guard, however, couldn’t be more different than this guy, though. In Seedhollow, you’ll run into a guard who will ask you to help him gather intel on the events at Tempeal. Though you were there yourself and have first-hand experience of the disaster that went down on the island, he instead seems to be more interested in getting the Tempeal Disaster Report, an archive entry that details the situation. In this guide, I’ll help you find the Tempeal Disaster Report in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

How to Complete Aid from Afar in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete Aid from Afar in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, find the Tempeal Disaster Report in the Church of Forca and return it to the Exhausted Guard.

The Exhausted Guard is worried about the requests for aid they’re getting, and they’d like to assess the situation in Tempeal. Tempeal, in case you’re completely lost like I was, is the crumbling island where you fought Furycane and first ran into Lilith, Id, and their crew.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tempeal Disaster Report can be found atop the room’s bedside table, which you recovered after Chapter 3 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. As soon as you wake up, turn around to spot a pink glowing orb behind you. Check it out to discover the required item to complete Aid from Afar.

Once you’ve got this item, return it to the Exhausted Guard to complete the quest and get 10000 rupies and a Potion Hoarder III sigil.

Can You Return to the Chapel from Chapter 3 in Granblue: Fantasy Relink?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re already way past Chapter 3 and left the area without grabbing the Tempeal Disaster Report intel, don’t worry. You can return to the Chapel and collect the required items to complete Aid from Afar in Granblue Fantasy: Relink anytime.

Travel back to Folca with the Grandcypher and enter the Chapel at the top of the hill. Once inside, walk past the ceremonial area and take a left to find the hallway leading to the room where you recovered. A maid will be cleaning up the room, and if you didn’t pick up the Tempeal Disaster Report back in Chapter 3, the item will be waiting for you on the bedside table.