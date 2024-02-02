How to Complete All Folca Side Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Wanna get that platinum trophy? Here’s every Folca sidequest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, how to complete them, and what rewards you’ll net.

Granblue Fantasy Relink All Folca Side Quests

Hardly any player will bat an eye after finding out that Granblue Fantasy: Relink has plenty of sidequests to complete. Some require a keen eye, and others a sharp sword. Or gun. Maybe you’re using a whip? There are too many weapons in this game.

Folca is a quiet town, and though it’s not bustling with life, it seems that each and every townsfolk has something to ask. Some are fed up with the goblins and want you to take care of them. Some have trouble sleeping and want you to fetch a deluxe pillow for them. It’s like saving the world from impending doom isn’t enough for them.

In any case, each time you return to Folca, you’ll get bombarded with more and more quests, and it’s easy to lose track of what’s needed for each. In this guide, you’ll find every side quest in Folca for Granblue Fantasy: Relink and how to complete them.

All Folca Side Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

All Granblue Fantasy Relink side quests in Folca Town
Here is a table with every Folca side quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and how to clear them:

Side Quest DataSide Quest NameQuestgiverHow to CompleteRewards
A Lingering RegretNearly Retired AdventurerCollect a Golem Finger during Chapter 6.3000 Rupies
Silver Key
Aegis II
Save the CrustaceansLil PrinceFind and deliver 1 Wee Pincer to Lil Prince.Crabby Resonance
Save the Crustaceans 2Lil PrinceFind and deliver 3 Wee Pincers to Lil Prince.10 Rafale Coins
Miracle MushroomsFamed ApothecaryFind a Whorlshoom during Chapter 2 and deliver it to the Famed Apothecary.45 Rupies
5 MQS points
Health I
3 Fortitude Shards
Annoying NeighborsForlorn PeddlerDefeat 5 goblins during Chapter 2.45 Rupies
5 MQS points
Attack Power I
3 Fortitude Shards
Results GuaranteedFamed ApothecaryFind and deliver 3 Whorlshooms during Chapter 2.55 Rupies
5 MQS points
Attack Power I
8 Fortitude Shards
Pebbles of PerfectionFolk ArtistFind 5 Cobblestones during Chapter 2 and deliver them to Folk Artist.145 Rupies
20 MQS points
Critical Hit Rate I
1 Prism Chip
Infested SkywaysSincere LaborerDefeat a Wyvern. This can either be done in Chapters 3 and 4 or by hopping on a Counter Quest.5000 Rupies
Stun Power I
5 Fortitude Shards
2 Standard Refinium
Soaring DreamAmbitious CuratorGet 3 Charred Lumber during Chapter 5 and deliver it to the Ambitious Curator.55 Rupies
5 MQS points
Attack Power I
Garrison I
3 Fortitude Shards
Long Time No FixPleasant ElderFind and deliver the Archive Entry “Need a Handyman?” in the grass near the Pleasant Elder.145 Rupies
20 MQS points
Rupie Tycoon I
1 Prism Chip
Memories on IceEager ApprenticeFind and deliver 3 Frosted Flowers during Chapter 6.340 Rupies
30 MQS points
Critical Damage II
2 Prism Chip
Vulnerable NightsSleep-Deprived TravelerFind and deliver 3 Snow Pillows during Chapter 6.1020 Rupies
150 MQS points
2 Bizarre Wings

Note: This guide is a work in progress. We’ll make sure to keep it updated with all remaining Folca side quests for Granblue Fantasy: Relink as we find them in the game.

