How to Complete All Folca Side Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Recommended Videos

Hardly any player will bat an eye after finding out that Granblue Fantasy: Relink has plenty of sidequests to complete. Some require a keen eye, and others a sharp sword. Or gun. Maybe you’re using a whip? There are too many weapons in this game.

Folca is a quiet town, and though it’s not bustling with life, it seems that each and every townsfolk has something to ask. Some are fed up with the goblins and want you to take care of them. Some have trouble sleeping and want you to fetch a deluxe pillow for them. It’s like saving the world from impending doom isn’t enough for them.

In any case, each time you return to Folca, you’ll get bombarded with more and more quests, and it’s easy to lose track of what’s needed for each. In this guide, you’ll find every side quest in Folca for Granblue Fantasy: Relink and how to complete them.

Related: Is the Granblue Fantasy Relink Special Edition Worth It?

All Folca Side Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is a table with every Folca side quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and how to clear them:

Side Quest Data Side Quest Name Questgiver How to Complete Rewards A Lingering Regret Nearly Retired Adventurer Collect a Golem Finger during Chapter 6. 3000 Rupies

Silver Key

Aegis II Save the Crustaceans Lil Prince Find and deliver 1 Wee Pincer to Lil Prince. Crabby Resonance Save the Crustaceans 2 Lil Prince Find and deliver 3 Wee Pincers to Lil Prince. 10 Rafale Coins Miracle Mushrooms Famed Apothecary Find a Whorlshoom during Chapter 2 and deliver it to the Famed Apothecary. 45 Rupies

5 MQS points

Health I

3 Fortitude Shards Annoying Neighbors Forlorn Peddler Defeat 5 goblins during Chapter 2. 45 Rupies

5 MQS points

Attack Power I

3 Fortitude Shards Results Guaranteed Famed Apothecary Find and deliver 3 Whorlshooms during Chapter 2. 55 Rupies

5 MQS points

Attack Power I

8 Fortitude Shards Pebbles of Perfection Folk Artist Find 5 Cobblestones during Chapter 2 and deliver them to Folk Artist. 145 Rupies

20 MQS points

Critical Hit Rate I

1 Prism Chip Infested Skyways Sincere Laborer Defeat a Wyvern. This can either be done in Chapters 3 and 4 or by hopping on a Counter Quest. 5000 Rupies

Stun Power I

5 Fortitude Shards

2 Standard Refinium Soaring Dream Ambitious Curator Get 3 Charred Lumber during Chapter 5 and deliver it to the Ambitious Curator. 55 Rupies

5 MQS points

Attack Power I

Garrison I

3 Fortitude Shards Long Time No Fix Pleasant Elder Find and deliver the Archive Entry “Need a Handyman?” in the grass near the Pleasant Elder. 145 Rupies

20 MQS points

Rupie Tycoon I

1 Prism Chip Memories on Ice Eager Apprentice Find and deliver 3 Frosted Flowers during Chapter 6. 340 Rupies

30 MQS points

Critical Damage II

2 Prism Chip Vulnerable Nights Sleep-Deprived Traveler Find and deliver 3 Snow Pillows during Chapter 6. 1020 Rupies

150 MQS points

2 Bizarre Wings

Note: This guide is a work in progress. We’ll make sure to keep it updated with all remaining Folca side quests for Granblue Fantasy: Relink as we find them in the game.