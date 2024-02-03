Secret Cocktail Recipe Location in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Recommended Videos

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll embark on a deadly quest to save your literal soulmate from the evil clutches of three primal beasts, a colossal golem, and an ambitious mom. In your spare time, you’ll be fetching cocktail recipes to lazy guards.

You certainly won’t be disappointed with the copious amounts of side quests Granblue Fantasy: Relink has to offer. There are quests to fight, collect, and deliver items to pretty much every NPC in either Folca or Seedhollow. Between these mundane tasks and saving the world from impending doom, you’ll have a lot on your plate. Thankfully, most of these smaller side quests are completed naturally as you play through the game’s main story. Quests that require you to defeat certain enemies will certainly clear themselves as you progress through each chapter. However, quests that require you to find a certain collectible, say, tiny Wee Pincers, won’t get cleared unless you have a really sharp eye. In this guide, I’ll help you find the Secret Cocktail Recipe in Granblue Fantasy: Relink to complete The Forbidden Spirit.

How to Complete The Forbidden Spirit in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete The Forbidden Spirit side quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll need to get the Secret Cocktail Recipe in Seedhollow’s tavern. Follow these steps to find the Secret Cocktail, “Sparkling Innocence:”

Step Visual Reference How to Find the Secret Cocktail Recipe 1 Start from the location where you first spoke with the Meddling Guard.



Turn back and walk toward the commercial area (where the Quest Counter, the Blacksmith, and Sierokarte are.)



Take a right toward a narrow hallway. (There should be a Whitewing Key Chest to your left). 2 When you reach a dead end, take a left to find a second Whitewing Key Chest.



Keep going straight past the townsfolk and their houses until you reach a second dead end. 3 Here, take a right to go down a spiral set of stairs.



Once you reach the bottom, look to the left to find a tavern. 4 Enter the tavern, and near the counter at the very end, you’ll find a pink glowing orb with the Secret Cocktail Recipe in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Once you’ve got the recipe, find your way back to the guard up the stairs to give him the good news. For completing The Forbidden Spirit side quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll be rewarded 10200 rupies, 2 Champion Merits, and a Critical Damage II insignia.