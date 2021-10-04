how-to-get-the-2020-koenigsegg-jesko-in-hot-wheels-unleashed

There are loads of fantastic cars in Hot Wheels Unleashed. Some have a few levels of rarity for them, which makes specific versions of them special, while others are special no matter their rarity. The 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko is one of those cars that’s special regardless of rarity, and this guide covers how you can get it.

How to get the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to get the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko, and both will cost you Coins. The first is Blind Boxes. You can pick the car up from a Blind Box, but you’ll probably have to purchase quite a few before you find it. This car is incredibly rare, and you’re more likely to pick up the most common cars from Blind Boxes than you are this beast.

The second way to get the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko is from the shop. Your shop inventory resets every four hours of in-game time you spend playing. So keep an eye on your shop to see what the cars you have in stock are, and when the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko pops up, buy it. For us, it cost 1,200 Coins, but this could vary for you depending on rarity levels.