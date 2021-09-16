How to get the Alien Parasite in Roblox Wacky Wizards

Wacky Wizards is filled with all manner of ingredients that you can use to brew potions. Some of them are harder to find than others but can do some very interesting things. In this guide, we will show you how to get the Alien Parasite ingredient, which is a multi-step process and will require some other potions.

The first thing to do is talk to Dumpster Diver Dan. He can be found near the lake/waterfall, and if you speak with him he will give you a cow head. Go back to the cauldron and drop in the Cowhead. This will turn you into a cow, and then it’s time to play the waiting game.

Hang around the main area near the cauldrons and eventually, a UFO will fly overhead. It will shine a beam of light down onto the ground, so run toward it and head into the light to get abducted.

Inside the UFO, you will need to complete an obstacles course consisting of some red lasers. Do not let these touch you, if they do you will be sent back to the cauldron area. Make your way slowly along the conveyor belt, then jump from platform to platform. Take your time, making sure you don’t mess it up. Patience is the key.

At the end, you will find some aliens that you need to sneak past. Once again, patience is key. Just wait until they are facing away from you, then keep moving forward. The direction they are looking in will be marked on the ground with red, so avoid their sight is quite easy to do.

The goal here is to get to a console at hit the self-destruct button. When you do that, you will be teleported back to the cauldron area and you will have the Alien Parasite ingredient with you.