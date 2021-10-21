how-to-get-the-aston-martin-db5-1963-in-hot-wheels-unleashed

The Aston Martin DB5 1963 is an iconic classic car for many reasons. However, it wasn’t until 2014 that it finally made the jump to Hot Wheels as part of the Hot Wheels Workshop: Hot Wheels All Stars Collection. Since then, it’s been reproduced several times, including a Replica Entertainment: No Time To Die Edition for the 2021 James Bond movie. The Hot Wheels Unleashed version is part of the 2018 Hot Wheels Screen Time Series and looks stunning. This guide covers how to get your hands on this car and start tearing up the track like a spy.

How to get the Aston Martin DB5 1963

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Aston Martin DB5 1963 is part of the Hot Wheels Unleashed Volume 1 Expansion Pass. As such, you can only unlock it if you own the pass. If you do, then you can find the car in the Add-Ons section of the main menu. Once you’re in there, you’ll be able to see the car as one of the downloadable options from the pass. You will need to visit the appropriate digital storefront to download and unlock it, but once you have, it’ll be in your collection and ready to go.

If you don’t own the Volume 1 Expansion Pass, then you can’t acquire this car. You will be able to see it if someone else is racing with it online, but there’s no chance of picking it up from a Blind Box or the in-game store without spending some cash.