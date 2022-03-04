How to get the Atlas Island Token

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Atlas Island Token is available through a method of Exchange. To get this token, visit Atlas and talk to a merchant. Here is the location of Atlas:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive at Atlas, you need to locate a merchant who appears somewhere around the island. You’ll also need 16,800 Pirate Coins to buy the token. As you visit the island to collect the token, make sure you have 16,800 Pirate Coins. Note: The Atlas Island is also a PvP island. Be careful not to get caught up in any fights if you’re just there for the token!

You should also be aware that the merchant spawn is totally random. If you need this token, it’s recommended to set a Bifrost location so you can teleport back to this island at any time.

Here is the location of the merchant in Atlas Island where you can buy the token. His name is the Black Marketeer. Note: The locations of his spawns are also randomized. You’ll have to check all three locations just in case.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is also another merchant that spawns randomly and sells the following items:

6th Giant Heart 33,000 Pirate Coin Uncommon Battle Engraving Selection Pouch (replenishes weekly 2/2) 1,000 Pirate Coin Rare Battle Engraving Selection Pouch (replenishes weekly 2/2) 2,000 Pirate Coin

As the merchant spawns randomly, you may want to consider saving this token for the very end, or when you have enough Pirate Coins. Be sure to turn in the token to Opher, The Lonely Island as soon as you collect it.