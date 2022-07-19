How to get the Atomic Battery in Stray

The Atomic Battery is one of the more difficult items to obtain in Stray. To get it, you need to break into the Neco Corporation in Midtown and there is only one bot capable of helping you out; Blazer. After getting him the appropriate uniform, he will carry you into the Neco Corp building. That is only the beginning. You need to get past a bunch of Sentinels and a puzzle before you can get the Atomic Battery. Are you up to the challenge?

Getting past the Sentinels

There are multiple rooms with Sentinels that you will need to get past, starting with the room that you are dropped off in. Start by running past the one Sentinel after it passes to the left side of the bridge. Run to the right and go through the tunnel to get to the second room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the second room, you will see two Sentinels. The one on the left side of the room will move while the one on the right side will stay in place. Wait until the moving Sentinel passes by the barrels and then use the barrels to cross the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After crossing the water, go to the left and go behind the containers to find more barrels in the water. Use the barrels once again to cross the water to get behind the stationary Sentinel. Go through the door behind the stationary Sentinel to enter the third room.

There is one Sentinel in the third room that looks back and forth while staying in one location. Wait until the Sentinel looks away and use the stack of steel beams in front of it to hide. Wait until the Sentinel looks away from the white packages on the left and climb up on them. Use the swinging arm to get over where the door is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump on the lever next to the door to open the large metal door on the left side of the room. Avoid the Sentinel as you make your way around the room to the now open door to reach the fourth room.

The fourth room is very simple but very long. All you need to do is use the shadows of the garbage cages to hide from the Sentinels that line the walkway. Halfway through the room, you can use the barrels to reach the Worker’s Keys if you need them for his side mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue through the room. The end of it comes when you reach the laser grid. Use the tipped-over barrel to pass through the laser grid and enter the room where the battery is.

Atomic Battery puzzle room

Upon entering the battery room in the Neco Corporation, you will see the Atomic Battery in the center protected by a glass shield. Interact with the robotic cube next to the battery holder and make it follow you. Lead the robotic cube over to the chain-link fence blocking access to another robotic cube. Use the robotic cube to jump the fence.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are on the other side, jump on the lever to open the fence. Interact with the robotic cubes one at a time and lead them each over to the side floor button as shown in the image below. This will raise the glass tube protecting the battery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, use the barrel and push it under the battery over to the final floor switch. After all three switches are activated, the battery will be freed from its cylinder. Walk over and take the Atomic Battery from its holder. The last part is running for your life before the Sentinels find you.