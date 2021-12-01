how-to-get-the-audi-r8-spyder-in-hot-wheels-unleashed

The Audi R8 Spyder is an iconic car, but the Hot Wheels replica is possibly even more well known. It’s one of the few Hot Wheels vehicles based on a real car, making it somewhat of a rarity because it’s specifically based on the 2019 model. The car has only been part of the Hot Wheels franchise since 2020 and has been reproduced in just four sets to date. Now, it’s possible to get the 2021 Hot Wheels Exotics version of the car in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and this guide covers how to add it to your collection.

Pick it up in the shop or take your chances on Blind Boxes

The first way in which you can acquire the Audi R8 Spyder is by purchasing Blind Boxes. These are loot boxes that you can only buy with in-game Coins earned from challenges and missions in the main campaign. However, your chances of getting a rare vehicle like this are pretty slim, so it’s better to try another way.

The second method of getting the Audi R8 Spyder is by getting it in the shop. Your shop inventory will reset every hour or so of time played, so you’ll need to check back now and then to keep an eye on what’s new in your shop. When you see the Audi R8 Spyder, buy it. We managed to get it for 1,200 Coins, which is a steal compared to cars like Snoopy. The stats on the Audi R8 Spyder aren’t the best, but it can be upgraded to become a powerful machine on the track.