How to get the Bad Egg legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Do you believe in the god of punching, Thoatus Punchus? This god of strength wants nothing more than to help you punch all of your enemies in the face. The Bad Egg is for those who believe in the might of this god of strength. This ward increases your movement speed by 20% and, while depleted, makes your melee attacks deal an additional 35% dark magic damage. Healing punches are totally in right now. Here is how you can get the Bad Egg legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

This ward, like most of the legendary items in the game, is a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source found in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources include things like minibosses, bosses, Lucky Dice, chests, and pretty much anything else that is able to drop loot. This means that the ward can come from almost any location. It also means that it can take a long time to find this ward. Luckily, there is a way that you can farm this item.

To farm this legendary item, you will need to progress through the campaign to the area of the Overworld that is past the Godswell. The Godswell is the area where you fight Dry’L. Once he is defeated, make your way to the right to find a dungeon that gives you a piece of the Throatus Punchus shrine. Go through the dungeon and you will face the miniboss called Magical Splotch. Make sure to bring a fire weapon to help deal with this enemy. Magical Splotch will drop this ward fairly often if you have a high enough Loot Luck. Make sure to raise your Loot Luck before farming this miniboss to increase your chances of getting this item.