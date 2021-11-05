How to get the Baker’s Dozen achievement in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The Altar of Covenants is the newest station in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies that can be used to upgrade yourself in the middle of the game. This creepy structure will randomly have three different bonuses for you to look through every round, and using it enough times will unlock the Baker’s Dozen achievement or trophy. Here is what you should know.

In Der Anfang, the Altar of Covenants is found in the Town Square near the center statue facing the north. As stated above, when you interact with this each round, it will have a new list of various upgrades for you to purchase. However, you can only buy these with Sacrificial Hearts.

To get a Sacrificial Heart, all you need to do is complete an objective through one of the portals around you. Each time you complete a Blitz, Harvest, or Transmit objective, you will automatically have a Sacrificial Heart. You can see how many you have in the lower-left corner of the screen between your salvage and your max health.

Upon returning to Town Square, you can look at the upgrades available and add up to three to your character at a time. If you find another you want, you will need to replace one you already have. Even if you think you like what you have, it is a good idea to check the Altar each round. Sometimes it can have upgraded versions of what you have or something that fits better with what you are using. Buy 13 upgrades from the Altar of Covenants, and you will unlock your achievement or trophy. It does not need to be in one game.