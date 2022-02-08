How to get the Bloodhound Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Season 12 of Apex Legends is certainly delivering a swath of new content, from a new legend to even a domination-style mode. All of these have evolved the battle royale greatly, but the inclusion of Prestige skins quite literally adds the power of evolution to Apex. This new type of skin is of Mythic-rarity and is unique because it allows players to unlock new variants of it through a number of challenges. The first to have this unique skin is the legend Bloodhound, but nabbing his Prestige skin will take some grinding.

With the Third Anniversary event debuting alongside Season 12, it brings the opportunity to unlock 25 new cosmetics, including the Bloodhound Prestige skin. However, in order to get this Mythic cosmetic, players will be required to first unlock the 24 other items through the Third Anniversary’s dedicated packs. You can buy these packs and see what cosmetics you need through the game’s Collection tab in the main menu. Each Third Anniversary pack does guarantee at least one event item inside, but it is possible you earn a duplicate of a cosmetic you already own.

Once all 24 cosmetics are unlocked, only Tier 1 of Bloodhound’s Prestige skin will be earned. Players can then complete its set of dedicated challenges in order to level up the cosmetic and own its Tier 2 and Tier 3 versions. Despite the fact that the Third Anniversary event set to end on March 1, the challenges tied to the Prestige skin will not expire — meaning players shouldn’t feel rushed to get to Tier 3 anytime soon. It is currently unclear whether the legend’s Prestige skin can still be unlocked after the event, but it is possible the skin lands in the game’s cosmetic shop later on.

Related: How to get Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie for free during Apex Legends’ third anniversary