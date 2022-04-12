How to get the Blue Cake in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Yellow Cake was one of the best rocket launchers that you could get in Borderlands 3. It has officially made its return as the Blue Cake in Wonderlands. This rocket launcher only comes in the shock element. When you fire it, it shoots out an electric ball that splits multiple times before hitting the ground in a massive AOE explosion dealing a lot of damage to those unfortunate enough to be caught in the blast. Here is how you can get the Blue Cake in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Blue Cake is one of the many legendary weapons in the Wonderlands that is considered to be a world drop. This means that it has the capability to drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Pretty much anything that can drop loot has the ability to drop this weapon. Luckily, there is a very easy way to farm this rocket launcher.

To farm the Blue Cake, you will want to wait until you have completed the game. Once you complete the campaign, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. This randomized dungeon is found inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle in Brighthoof and is hosted by the Dragon Lord. To get the Blue Cake, you will want to do extended runs in the Chaos Chamber and gather as many crystals as you can. At the end of each of your runs, you will enter a loot room with a bunch of rabbit statues. Spend all of your crystals on the rocket launcher rabbit statue. You will generally get the Blue Cake quickly from doing this because there aren’t many legendary rocket launchers in the game. To increase your odds of getting the weapon even more, you can also increase your Loot Luck before farming for it.