How to get the Brahms ship in Lost Ark

Obtaining a ship will allow players to cover great distances in Lost Ark. There are several ships available in the game, each possessing unique attributes. One of the ships that many want to acquire is the Brahms ship, and here is how to obtain it.

You will be able to acquire the Brahms ship in Lopang Island, east of North Vern. Upon reaching the island, you need to clear the “Yellow Quest.” It’s a rather straightforward mission and won’t take much time to complete. Once done, it will unlock the Daily Quests for the Lopang Island. These quests revolve around delivering ship parts and are not complicated at all. You need to complete atleast 10 Daily Quests to reach reputation level 4 with Lopang Inc., which will hand you the “Melody of the Sea: Brahms” item that is required for unlocking the Brahms ship.

Although Brahms ship has decent performance and looks stylish, it pales compared to Astray ship, which is much quicker. However, obtaining the Astray ship can be very tedious and complicated. Regardless, Brahms ship can be a good backup option or your go-to ship during the game’s early stages. Furthermore, it’s better to have every ship in your collection.