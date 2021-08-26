How to get the butterfly knife in Valorant

Butterfly Knife has already been made available in Valorant as a part of Recon bundle, a military-inspired collection in the game. The knife is named Recon Balisong, and players were extensively seeking its arrival for a very long time, and the hype reached new heights after Riot confirmed its debut last month.

The Butterfly Knife is popular for its amazing animation, and players can grab three different variants, including red, blue, and green. If you want to include this beautiful knife in your inventory, here’s how you can get it in Valorant.

Valorant – Steps to get Recon Balisong

Image via Riot Games

In order to get the butterfly knife, players can either buy the Recon bundle for 7,100 VP, or they can purchase the knife individually for 3550 VP, which is a more premium price. Here’s how you can purchase the Recon bundle or only the knife:

Start Valorant and login with your Riot account. Now, go to Store and you will see the Recon bundle banner. Click on 7100 VP if you want to buy the bundle altogether or else click on the banner if you want to purchase butterfly knife only. Click on 3550 VP to buy Recon Balisong or the butterfly knife. If you want to unlock all the variants of the knife, you will have to spend additional 10 Radianite Points per variant.

Recon bundle falls into the Premium Edition skin tier, and along with Recon Balisong or the butterfly knife, it includes Recon Spectre, Recon Guardian, Recon Ghost, and Recon Phantom.