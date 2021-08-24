Valorant Recon Premium skin bundle – price, release date, contents

Valorant’s latest skin line, Recon, arrives in the game today, bringing a smooth military-inspired aesthetic for people who take their tactical shooting seriously. The line features skins for the Phantom, Balisong Butterfly Knife, Ghost, Spectre, and Guardian.

The skins include randomized attachments that can appear on the side or bottom of the weapon, although these additions do not offer any kind of gameplay enhancement or stats changes, and are cosmetic only.

When it came to designing the new line of skins, the team was going for a very specific vibe that players will be used to. “We wanted to dive into the experience that players get from games like PubG, Rainbow Six, and others to give that feeling of a fully kitted out gun with all the bells and whistles in attachments,” said Valorant Art Lead Sean Marino.

Price

Price: 7,100 VP

Includes:

Phantom

Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Levels