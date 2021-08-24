Valorant Recon Premium skin bundle – price, release date, contents
Military grade.
Valorant’s latest skin line, Recon, arrives in the game today, bringing a smooth military-inspired aesthetic for people who take their tactical shooting seriously. The line features skins for the Phantom, Balisong Butterfly Knife, Ghost, Spectre, and Guardian.
The skins include randomized attachments that can appear on the side or bottom of the weapon, although these additions do not offer any kind of gameplay enhancement or stats changes, and are cosmetic only.
When it came to designing the new line of skins, the team was going for a very specific vibe that players will be used to. “We wanted to dive into the experience that players get from games like PubG, Rainbow Six, and others to give that feeling of a fully kitted out gun with all the bells and whistles in attachments,” said Valorant Art Lead Sean Marino.
Price
Price: 7,100 VP
Includes:
- Phantom
- Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Guardian
Levels
- Guns
- Level 1 – Custom model and ADS reticle
- Level 2 – Randomized Side Attachments (do not change gameplay or give any advantage; are purely cosmetics)
- Level 3 – Randomized Bottom Attachments (do not change gameplay or give any advantage; are purely cosmetics)
- Level 4 – Kill Banner
- Variant 1 – Red Camouflage
- Variant 2 – Blue Camouflage
- Variant 3 – Green Camouflage
- Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)
- Level 1 – Custom Model
- Level 2 – Custom Animations and Audio
- Variant 1 – Red Camouflage
- Variant 2 – Blue Camouflage
- Variant 3 – Green Camouflage