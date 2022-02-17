How to get the Carja Behemoth Elite outfit and short bow in Horizon Forbidden West

You’ll be crafting several pieces of armor and weapons for Aloy to use in Horizon Forbidden West to withstand the many challenges you’ll be facing. For those who pre-ordered the Horizon Forbidden West, you receive a handful of solid starting weapons and armor to help you out, such as the Carja Behemoth Elite outfit and the Carja Behemoth short bow. In this guide, we share how to get the Carja Behemoth Elite outfit and the short bow in Horizon Forbidden West.

You’ll be able to find the Carja Behemoth Elite outfit and the Carja Behemoth short bow in the same place that you can find your other pre-order bonuses, which are in your stash. You can access your stash by making your way to any settlement in the game. Once you reach your stash, you can grab the Carja Behemoth Elite from the outfit category, and the Carja Behemoth short bow will be in the weapon again.

After you’ve grabbed those two items, you can access them in your inventory and equip them to Aloy. You will only be able to grab these two items if you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition of Horizon Forbidden West. We recommend grabbing these items early in the game to give you some assistance before you jump too far into your journey.