How to get the Caves & Cliffs achievement in Minecraft

The Minecraft achievements are a fun way to explore the way you’re building with friends and try to complete specific tasks along the way. The Caves and Cliffs Part II update brought with it the Caves & Cliffs achievement, where you’ll have to build to the top of the world and then fall to the very bottom of your world and to survive it. In this guide, we will share with you how to complete the Caves & Cliffs achievement.

Probably the easiest thing for you to do is dig a small ditch to the bottom of your world. You can do this by hand, but we recommend taking a pickax to make your life much easier, especially when reaching certain ores and rocks along the way. You’ll also want to make sure you leave a small foothold on the side to make returning to the very top of your world easier. It’s easy to make your way down but likely harder to climb up.

Next, after reaching the bottom of your world, climb up and make your way to the top, and begin stacking blocks one after another until you reach the sky. You’ll be able to do this with the blocks you collected while digging, or you can try cutting down multiple trees, especially if you prefer using wood.

The final thing you’ll want to do before you leap is to grab a bucket of water and create a small pool on the bottom of the world. The best way for you to survive is to make sure there’s water to catch you and make it easier to fall. After you’ve created a small enough hole, climb up to the top of your tower, jump into the pool far below you, and you’ll unlock the achievement. Alternatively, you can choose to dump the bucket of water right before you land, but this becomes a bit trickier to pull off.