How to get the Chrysalax wonder weapon in Forsaken in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Wonder weapons are always highly coveted items that you will want to pursue in most matches of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Not only do they change up the experience from the standard gun, but they are incredibly powerful and useful for taking down the toughest of enemies into the higher rounds. The Chrysalax in Forsaken is no different, being one of the most powerful wonder weapons we have ever seen. Here is how to get it.

Trials

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like other maps in Black Ops Cold War, Forsaken has a Trials machine that will reward you with different tiers for completing its challenges. The machine can be found in the Observation Tower, the same area as the Pack-a-Punch machine, where no enemies spawn. Don’t take too long in there, though, as the Dark Aether radiation will begin to harm you. So far, we have mostly seen trials requiring you to kill zombies in certain areas. Luckily, two zip lines and two teleporters can quickly take you to wherever you need to go for the trial. Get your reward tier to Legendary and claim it at the reward station.

Mystery Box

Again, like with other maps in Black Ops Cold War, the Mystery Box will appear in random spots throughout the map and has a chance to give you the Chrysalax. Look for the lightning bolt shooting out of the sky to find it. There is no guarantee to this, so you may have to spend a lot of points to get it through this.

Easter egg?

Usually, there is an Easter egg in every Zombies map where you can get the wonder weapon for free by completing some tasks. As of this writing, we have not found what that is for Forsaken and will update this article when we do. For now, we recommend the Trial system as the best way to get the Chrysalax.