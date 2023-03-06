How to get the Clover Marker in Find the Markers

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Roblox Find the Markers has added two brand-new, limited-time Event Markers into the game, one of which is the Clover Marker. Symbolic of luck and fortune, this four-leaf-clover-themed collectible can be found within a hidden pocket dimension in The Mainland. To enter this secret area, you must search the Forest for a tiny four-leaf clover growing in the woodlands. This sprout serves as a portal that will teleport you to the Clover Marker’s location in Find the Markers.

Finding the Clover Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The four-leaf clover that transports you to the Clover Marker’s hidden area in Roblox Find the Markers is located on a hill in the back of the Forest. Starting from Spawn, you need to make your way to this elevated area by climbing up the side of the Happy House to reach the roof or tightrope-walk across the vines connecting the trees. If you prefer the tightrope walking method, we recommend turning on Shift Lock to ensure you always walk in the direction your Avatar is facing.

After reaching the rear hill of the Forest, check the small corner on the back right. You will find a small four-leaf clover next to a stone. Touch the sprout to enter the Clover Marker’s location in Find the Markers. You will notice that this small secret area is covered with three-leaf clovers. To make the Clover Marker appear, you must find and click/tap four-leaf clovers. Whenever you find one, one of the multiple three-leaf clovers will change into a four-leaf variant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are on PC, you must make sure your Avatar is standing close to the four-leaf clover when clicking it; otherwise, the sprout will not be collected. Once you have picked up five four-leaf clovers, the Clover Marker will spawn near the portal’s entrance in Roblox Find the Markers