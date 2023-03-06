How to get the Excalibur Marker in Find the Markers

The Excalibur Marker in Roblox Find the Markers requires you to go on an extensive quest to clear multiple obbies for its Excalibur sword. Naturally, as an Extreme-difficulty Marker, the challenges you will face during your journey are far from easy. While there is no obby that we would consider to be nearly impossible, you can expect to take at least half an hour or longer to unlock the Excalibur Marker.

Finding the Excalibur Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

The location of the Excalibur Marker in Roblox Find the Markers is within a secret magmatic cave inside the Dragon Cliff of the Washable Kingdom. After you enter the kingdom via the invisible ladder of the Abandoned City, make your up Dragon Cliff until you reach the giant ribcage on the side of the mountain. Zoom out your camera to the south to discover a small cavern entrance on a small shelf protruding from the cliff. Drop down and enter the cave to start your Roblox quest.

Inside the magmatic cave of the Dragon Cliff, you will find a blue sword. These colored swords act as checkpoints for your progress and keys to enter the differently colored rooms within the lava cavern. Each room features a different obby, but they all contain similar mechanics, with moving platforms activated by pulling a sword or gateways that stay open for a duration before closing. The Excalibur Marker in Roblox Find the Markers is inside the Yellow Room, but you must get past all the previous rooms to unlock it.

After you finally gain access to the Yellow Room, you will encounter the Excalibur Marker in Roblox Find the Markers at the top of the small peak in the grotto. During your first time meeting this Marker, you cannot add it to your index until you have retrieved its Excalibur sword. This sword can be found in the hidden White Room on the rocky shelf near the main entrance. After pulling out the sword, return to the Excalibur Marker to claim your Extreme-difficulty collectible in Roblox.