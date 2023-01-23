Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes (January 2023)

If you love building PCs with a huge selection of different parts, you are going to Roblox Custom PC Tycoon. In the game, you must build PCs and sell them or put them on a showcase to get regular money. That said, getting money during the start in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon can be quite grinding, and you can use the game’s working codes to overcome that.

Active Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes

3k likes — Reward: 2x 256GB RGB Memory

— Reward: 2x 256GB RGB Memory 7k Likes — Reward: 4x 32GM RGB Ram

— Reward: 4x 32GM RGB Ram 70K Likes — Reward: Radon RT 6600 GTU

— Reward: Radon RT 6600 GTU 30K Likes — Reward: 6Bit V0 CPU

— Reward: 6Bit V0 CPU 400k visits !— Reward: 4x 64GB RGB Ram

!— Reward: 4x 64GB RGB Ram 5M visits — Reward: 2x Fusion cooler

— Reward: 2x Fusion cooler 7M Visits — Reward: SP 5CE Motherboard

— Reward: SP 5CE Motherboard April Fools — Reward: Hyper Airflow Pro Case

— Reward: Hyper Airflow Pro Case Merry Christmas — Reward: 4x OV15 Fan

— Reward: 4x OV15 Fan Lunar — Reward: 3000W Tiger PSU

— Reward: 3000W Tiger PSU NewUpdate — Reward: 1.5k Cash

— Reward: 1.5k Cash Supportive — Reward: the Nightcore Case

— Reward: the Nightcore Case Fan Power— Reward: 2x Whoosh Cooling

FirstMilestone — Reward: free reward

— Reward: free reward LikePower— Reward: Thumbs Up CPU

Expired Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes

There are no expired codes for Roblox Custom PC Tycoon.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon.

Launch Roblox Custom PC Tycoon on your device.

Click on the Setting button on the right side.

At the bottom of the settings menu, you will see an option to enter the codes.

Type any working code in it and hit Enter to get rewards.

Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes not working

There could be a variety of reasons why your codes are not working in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon. The codes may have expired. The game gets updated regularly, which could cause the codes to no longer work. Additionally, you may have typed in the code incorrectly, which is why it’s not working.