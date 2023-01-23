Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes (January 2023)
Build the best PCs ever.
If you love building PCs with a huge selection of different parts, you are going to Roblox Custom PC Tycoon. In the game, you must build PCs and sell them or put them on a showcase to get regular money. That said, getting money during the start in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon can be quite grinding, and you can use the game’s working codes to overcome that.
Active Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes
- 3k likes— Reward: 2x 256GB RGB Memory
- 7k Likes— Reward: 4x 32GM RGB Ram
- 70K Likes— Reward: Radon RT 6600 GTU
- 30K Likes— Reward: 6Bit V0 CPU
- 400k visits!— Reward: 4x 64GB RGB Ram
- 5M visits— Reward: 2x Fusion cooler
- 7M Visits— Reward: SP 5CE Motherboard
- April Fools— Reward: Hyper Airflow Pro Case
- Merry Christmas— Reward: 4x OV15 Fan
- Lunar— Reward: 3000W Tiger PSU
- NewUpdate— Reward: 1.5k Cash
- Supportive— Reward: the Nightcore Case
- Fan Power— Reward: 2x Whoosh Cooling
- FirstMilestone— Reward: free reward
- LikePower— Reward: Thumbs Up CPU
Expired Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes
- There are no expired codes for Roblox Custom PC Tycoon.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon
Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon.
- Launch Roblox Custom PC Tycoon on your device.
- Click on the Setting button on the right side.
- At the bottom of the settings menu, you will see an option to enter the codes.
- Type any working code in it and hit Enter to get rewards.
Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes not working
There could be a variety of reasons why your codes are not working in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon. The codes may have expired. The game gets updated regularly, which could cause the codes to no longer work. Additionally, you may have typed in the code incorrectly, which is why it’s not working.