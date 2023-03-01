How to get to the difficulty dimension in Find the Markers

The Difficulty Chart Obby, also referred to by many as the “difficulty dimension,” is a realm in Roblox Find the Markers outside of the Mainland containing one of the most challenging Markers to ever exist. The Difficulty Chart Marker, one of the three Markerous-level collectibles in the game, is the reward for clearing the extremely demanding obstacle platforming course in the difficulty dimension. The Malding Marker or even the Sunlight Marker is no match to the gamer rage that most players will likely experience when attempting to obtain this Markerous Marker.

Unlocking the Difficulty Chart Obby in Roblox Find the Markers

To unlock and enter the Difficulty Chart Obby difficulty dimension in Roblox Find the Markers, you must enter the hidden room within the cavern of the Mountain, the biome bordering the Forest in the Mainland. Starting from Spawn, make your way toward the Mountain and use the wooden planks at the front to ascend to the grotto’s entrance. Once inside, drop down to the lower level and go into the mineshaft’s dark entryway. You will end up in a secret room with a giant keyboard, where you must type the correct password to be teleported to the difficulty dimension in Roblox Find the Markers.

The password to unlock the Difficulty Chart Obby is “difficulty.” After typing this word, you must press enter to be instantly teleported to the difficulty dimension in Roblox Find the Markers. There are multiple levels throughout the course that you must clear to reach the Difficulty Chart Marker, starting with Easy. In our case, we were able to reach Terrifying within ten minutes and around twenty deaths. Remember to toggle “Shift Lock” in your settings; otherwise, getting past several areas is impossible. However, we ended up getting stuck in Terrifying and were unable to complete the danger zone after 70+ deaths. Needless to say, the difficulty dimension in Find the Markers is certainly not for the faint of heart.