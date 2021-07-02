How to get the Compass Rose Shotgun in Destiny 2

Nothing set Guardian’s hearts a flutter in Destiny 2 quite like a new shotgun, as dreams of slideshotting around corners at clutch moments in Trials of Osiris can distract the very best of us from out work. The Compass Rose is a precision frame, Solar shotgun that will be up for grabs as part of the upcoming Solstice of Heroes event.

Starting on July 6, the Solstice of Heroes will see the return of the European Aerial Zone, and players will once again be able to work together to earn as many rewards as they can. The Compass Rose can be earned by opening Solstice Packages. These can be unlocked using Key Fragments that you will find in the mode.

Assuming things stay the same as last year, the following information is accurate, and if there are any changes we will jump back to this article when the event goes live and update it accordingly.

Earning Key Fragments

There are quite a few ways to earn Key Fragments. When you run the European Aerial Zone, after you kill the final boss, you will have a chance to hunt down one treasure chest for each miniboss you killed. These can contain Key Fragments. When you are hunting the chests, an icon will pop up on your screen when you get close to them, so you can afford to search general areas, without having to check every nook and cranny.

You can also do Bounties for Eva, which you can collect from her in the Tower. Finishing these Bounties will get you Key Fragments as a reward. You will only have access to these Bounties after you complete the first couple of steps of Eva’s quest.

Your most common source of Key Fragments will be from playing the game. Public Events, Strikes, Gambit matches, the Crucible, etc. should all net you a solid supply of Key Fragments. The most I got in one activity was 17 from a Crucible match, which was a nice surprise.