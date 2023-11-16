How To Get The Crimson Dreamstone Ring In Remnant 2

To no one’s surprise, Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC hides plenty of top-tier loot behind puzzles. One such puzzle is the one found at Ethereal Manor, which had me dying at the hands of a madman asking me to “Wake up!” over and over.

There is a myriad of ways in which you can make sense of this puzzle, apparently. However, to get the Crimson Dreamstone ring, you’ll just have to take the easy way out. This crimson-red ring can drastically increase your skill damage in combat and can be acquired relatively quickly in the first hour of your Remnant 2 Awakened King playthrough.

Crimson Dreamstone Location in Remnant 2

The Crimson Dreamstone can be found in the Ethereal Manor. You’ll visit this place within the first hour of the Awakened King DLC. I found it at Sunken Haunt in my first playthrough, but I’ve also seen it spawn in the Derelict House while joining other players’ games.

However, you won’t just find Remnant 2’s Crimson Dreamstone lying around as soon as you arrive here. While this is the right location, this isn’t the correct Ethereal Manor. Before going for this ring, however, make sure you’ve got at least one Liquid Escape potion in your inventory.

To get the Crimson Dreamstone in Remnant 2, follow these steps:

Enter the Ethereal Manor and interact with the man sitting on the chair on the top floor. After getting yelled at, you’ll spawn outside the Ethereal Manor, but the place will look much different. I guess dying is one way to wake up in a different realm. So, open the inventory and consume a Liquid Escape potion. Approach the throne in this area and nab the Crimson Dreamstone ring.

With the Crimson Ring equipped in Remnanat 2, your Critical Hits will increase your Skill Damage by 1% for ten seconds.