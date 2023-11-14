How to Unlock All The Awakened King Weapons in Remnant 2
Bring back more weapons with you with The Awakened King expansion in Remnant 2, and this guide shows you how to find all new ones.
Remnant 2 is about tracking down the many weapons you can unlock for your characters and finding the correct build that fits your playstyle. With The Awakened King DLC, there are several new weapons for you to track down and add to your arsenal.
These weapons are set unlocks that only appear as you progress through the game. There are special ways to unlock them, but it will require you to play through the DLC and potentially restart your process, trying different routes. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking all The Awakened King weapons in Remnant 2.
Where to Find All The Awakened King Weapons in Remnant 2
You can unlock multiple weapons while playing The Awakened King, which are available through several playthroughs of this expansion in Remnant 2. Several of these weapons will appear as you work your way through the main story of this expansion, but you’ll have to progress through the game and explore the smaller details. You will likely not find them all when you first play, unfortunately.
These are all of the weapons we’ve been able to find while playing through The Awakened King, and we expect to find more in Remnant 2 as we find out more about this area of Losomn.
|Weapon Name
|How to Unlock Weapon
|Ritualist Scythe
|There are two Befouled Altars in The Forgotten Commune that you need to clear out. They will drop two parts of a scythe weapon. Go into your menu to examine the scythe hilt, and then look at the broken end, and you’ll have an interact prompt appear for you to attach the blade to it.
|Sparkfire Shotgun
|Unlock the Ritualist Archetype by finding the Ragged Poppet in the Forlorn Coast while playing through The Awakened King expansion.
|Wrathbringer
|You can craft this weapon by finding the Tormentor’s Pommel. This is an item that drops from challenging the One True King and taking an item from the hilt of his mace after defeating him. You will need to choose to go against the One True King, siding with Nimue.