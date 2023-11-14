How to Unlock All The Awakened King Weapons in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is about tracking down the many weapons you can unlock for your characters and finding the correct build that fits your playstyle. With The Awakened King DLC, there are several new weapons for you to track down and add to your arsenal.

These weapons are set unlocks that only appear as you progress through the game. There are special ways to unlock them, but it will require you to play through the DLC and potentially restart your process, trying different routes. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking all The Awakened King weapons in Remnant 2.

Where to Find All The Awakened King Weapons in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can unlock multiple weapons while playing The Awakened King, which are available through several playthroughs of this expansion in Remnant 2. Several of these weapons will appear as you work your way through the main story of this expansion, but you’ll have to progress through the game and explore the smaller details. You will likely not find them all when you first play, unfortunately.

These are all of the weapons we’ve been able to find while playing through The Awakened King, and we expect to find more in Remnant 2 as we find out more about this area of Losomn.